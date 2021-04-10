London: Jabir Moti, who the London court described as a top lieutenant of Dawood Ibrahim’s D Company worldwide criminal network, will be freed after spending nearly 3 years in prison, He will fly out to Pakistan following an extradition request by the US for him over drug trafficking, money laundering and blackmail charges. Moti, a 53-year-old Pakistani national also known as Jabir Motiwala and Jabir Siddiq, is a designated terrorist and wanted for the horrific 1993 serial bombings in Mumbai. Also Read - D Company Teaser: Ram Gopal Varma Back to Tell The Story of Underworld

Moti had appealed against his extradition order in London High Court and was awaiting judgment when the extradition request was withdrawn earlier this week. The US extradition request had stated that Moti reported directly to underworld don Dawood, Also Read - Dawood Ibrahim Relocates Key Family Members Outside Pakistan; Brother Anees Off Radar: Report

The Dawood top aide was granted unconditional bail by Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The USA has withdrawn the extradition request. Therefore, we will not be appealing any decision to grant bail, said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which appears in court on behalf of the US authorities in extradition matters. Also Read - 6 Properties of Dawood Ibrahim Auctioned Off in Maharashtra

Moti has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in southwest London since his arrest in August 2018 by Scotland Yard’s Extradition Unit. He had appealed against the Westminster Magistrates’ Court extradition order of District Judge John Zani from February last year, which had concluded that there are no bars to his extradition.

According to PTI sources, Moti is now awaiting a final Home Office sign off on the bail order after which he is expected to fly out to Pakistan. The UK Home Office declined to make a statement, saying it did not comment on individual cases.

Last month, Pakistani media reports claimed that a former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent had come forward stating that his bosses had ordered him to trap Moti at any cost. The former agent was quoted by Geo News’ as saying that he had “irrefutable evidence” proving Moti was innocent.

However, Moti is accused not just of money laundering. The US sought his extradition on charges of extortion and conspiracy to import unlawful substances such as heroin after his arrest by Scotland Yard’s Extradition Unit in August 2018.

Moti’s barrister Edward Fitzgerald had asserted that the accused faced a very real risk of an enhancement of charges to terrorism. The terror charge would have put Moti at risk of being sentenced to life imprisonment without parole under US law, which his lawyer argued would be in breach of his human rights. He also argued that Moti’s clinical depression is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him, given his very high risk of suicide.

District Judge Zani’s ruling in favour of extradition was handed down last year in two parts, one open to the public and the other partly closed and classified due to “sensitive” evidence presented in-camera to the court.

It noted that according to information set out in the US extradition request, Moti is said to be an important member of an international criminal organisation called D Company, based in Pakistan, India and the UAE.

The D Company is also said to have conducted criminal activities in the US, which include drug trafficking, money laundering and blackmail. During closing arguments in the case in November 2019, the judge had sought clarity from the US authorities about the terror aspect of the case, due to references to Moti’s links with D Company.

Judge Zani had noted that there was an added element to this case in that there is a clear reference to this man’s (Moti) position, who is said to be a lieutenant of the man (Dawood) who is involved in the most horrendous crimes, including serial bombings in India.

