Dawood Ibrahim’s Plot In Maharashtra Sold For Rs 2 Crore May Be Used To Build A Sanatan School

One of Dawood Ibrahim's plots in Maharashtra, that has been bought by a lawyer and former Shiv Sena leader Ajay Srivastava, may now be used to build a Sanatan School. Here's the latest update...

Dawood Ibrahim (Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s most wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim, who now lives in Karachi, Pakistan was born and brought up in Maharashtra, India where he also founded his crime syndicate ‘D-Company’ in the 1970s. The terrorist, who was in the news for allegedly being poisoned, is once again part of headlines and the reason is, the sale of his properties in Maharashtra. Dawood Ibrahim’s childhood house and three other properties owned by his family in Ratnagiri were auctioned. Two out of the four properties attracted successful bids and were both bought by the same person, a lawyer and former Shiv Sena leader Ajay Srivastava. A plot owned by Dawood was bought by Ajay Srivastava for Rs 2 Crore and may now be used to build a Sanatan school.

Dawood Ibrahim’s Sold Plot To Be Used For Sanatan School

As mentioned earlier, two out of the four properties of Dawood Ibrahim auctioned in Maharashtra were bought by Ajay Srivastava, a lawyer and former Shiv Sena leader. One of the properties is an agricultural land who reserve price was Rs 15,440 and it was auctioned for Rs 2.01 Crore. According to the new owner, he will start a Sanatan School on this plot. An NDTV Report quoted Ajay Srivastava as saying, “I am a Sanatani Hindu and we follow our panditji. The survey number (of the plot) and the amount have a figure that goes in my favour according to numerology. I will start a Sanatan school on this plot after getting it converted.”

Dawood Ibrahim’s Properties In Maharashtra Auctioned

The agricultural land with a reserve price of Rs 15,440 was sold for Rs 2.01 Crore while another agricultural land with a reserved price of Rs 1,56,270 fetched Rs 3.28 lakh; both properties have been bought by the same owner. The auction took place under the Safema Act and earlier in 2017 and 2020 also, over seventeen properties belonging to Dawood were auctioned.

Dawood Ibrahim Poisoned In Karachi?

Last year, in mid-December, there were reports that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai Blasts, had been hospitalised in Karachi. It was being reported that Dawood was kept under high security, he being the only patient on that particular floor with only top hospital authorities and close family members having access to that floor. The reports of the underworld don being ‘poisoned by unknown, unidentified people’ was not confirmed by his family members or aides. While there were rumours of his death being circulated as well, his close aide Chhota Shakeel gave a statement saying that the underworld don was ‘absolutely fine’.

