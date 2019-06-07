New Delhi: The brother of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim will be admitted to a hospital on Friday as he complained of severe pain and swelling in elbow and ankle joints, stated news agency ANI. In this regard, a Thane Court has instructed Thane Central Jail Authority to admit Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar, to either Mumbai’s St George’s Hospital or JJ Hospital.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Iqbal Kaskar was subject to maltreatment at Thane Central Jail. Kaskar was arrested by the Thane Police Crime Branch’s Anti Extortion Cell in January 2018 in a case of extortion. The accused had reportedly extorted money from the Thane builders and businessmen.

In fact, in October 2018, the city police filed a charge sheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his brothers Iqbal Kaskar, and Anees Ibrahim for the offence of extortion. The charge sheet was registered based on the complaint of the builder against Iqbal Kaskar and the gang members of Dawood.

According to the builder’s complaint, Kaskar had reportedly threatened and extorted Rs 3 crore from him over a deal of a 38-acre land in Gorai area.

“The charge sheet, which runs into thousands of pages, lists the evidences against the accused,” stated a police official adding, “The vital documents attached to the charge sheet include papers related to the land deal along with the payment proof. It also includes statement of the witnesses.”

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) at the Thane Nagar police station.

In a separate case of extortion of Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a builder, Iqbal Kaskar and two of his aides were arrested in September last year by the Thane police.