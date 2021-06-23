Mumbai: Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar has been detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with a drugs case in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the reports, twenty-five kg of charas was being brought from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab and to be distributed in Mumbai from there. Also Read - Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Jabir Moti, Wanted in 1993 Blasts, to be Freed From London Jail

Who is Iqbal Kaskar

Iqbal Kaskar is the younger brother of notorious underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was born to Ibrahim Kaskar and Amina Bi. Iqbal was born and grew up in Dongri’s Temkar Mohalla area. Iqbal is one of 11 siblings – six brothers and five sisters. Also Read - Dawood Ibrahim Relocates Key Family Members Outside Pakistan; Brother Anees Off Radar: Report

Iqbal’s father worked in the Mumbai Police as a head constable and his mother was a housewife. Also Read - 6 Properties of Dawood Ibrahim Auctioned Off in Maharashtra

According to the reports, Iqbal has 113 encounters to his credit. Iqbal has been arrested many times in the past for extortion.

(More Details Awaited)