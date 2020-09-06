New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal residence Matoshree apparently received a call from an unidentified man, claiming himself to belong to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang. The caller had rung up 10.30 pm on Saturday, following which the police beefed up security at Thackeray’s bungalow located in Kalanagar Colony. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Sanjay Raut For His 'Haramkhor Ladki' Remark, Says 'Aap Maharashtra Nahi Hain, Milte Hain 9 Sept Ko'

"Someone called up on 'Matoshree' phone number two times on Saturday night and said Dawood Ibrahim wanted to talk to CM Uddhav Thackeray. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to the CM," an official told news agency PTI. "The caller did not reveal his identity, but only said that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. Both the calls were received around 10.30 pm," he added.

Later, the local police were informed about the matter, with extra security force being deployed outside the bungalow.

According to him, no case was registered in this connection.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab dismissed reports that the caller gave a threat to blow up the chief minister’s residence. “There was no threat to blow up ”Matoshree”,” he said. “Police have been informed about the calls and a probe is on,” the Shiv Sena leader said.