New Delhi: A day after 43 people were killed in a massive blaze at Anaj mandi area here, another fire broke out in the same six-storey building on Monday. Four fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame. As of now, no casualty has been reported. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 43 people, most of them reportedly children in the age group of 14 to 20, were killed and over a dozen others injured when a fire broke out in the bag manufacturing factory in a crowded market in Rani Jhansi Road area. The blaze was ignited around 5 AM due to short circuit.

The people who died in the fire are labourers from Bihar and other neighbouring states and they were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out.

The police had arrested the owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan. “Owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan have been arrested. We are investigating the matter. ,” Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj told ANI.

Officials have claimed that the factory had “flouted” the fire safety norms and there was “no proper exit”. “Many factories are being run in residential colonies and most of them are functioning without licenses. Such factories do not even have fire extinguishers and avoid mandatory fire safety norms,” said an official.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had also asked for a detailed report of the incident from Delhi Police and the state government.