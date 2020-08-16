New Delhi: A day after Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar attended Independence Day celebrations in Mansa, he today tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Also Read - School Reopening News: Nearly 1 Lakh Students Test Positive For COVID-19, Two Weeks After Schools Reopen in This Country

He had hoisted the national flag on Independence Day and was also spotted without wearing a mask at the event.

The Minister complained of a sore throat, after which he was tested for coronavirus.Kangar told the media over the phone that his condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at his residence.

Prior to him, two Congress legislators and Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had tested positive for the virus.

As of Saturday, the state recorded a total of 1,033 COVID cases, taking the total tally of infection in the state to 30,041. A total of 40 fatalities were registered in the state yesterday, pushing the death toll to 771.