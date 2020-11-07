New Delhi: A day after imposing complete ban on the firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Karanataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday took U-tern and urged the people to celebrate Diwali in a simple way by using green crackers. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Confirms no Diwali Party Due to Death in Family, Says 'Parties Are a Distant Dream'

Issuing a statement, the state government said several suggestions have come from people regarding the sale and use of firecrackers during the coming Diwali.

"The government has taken all necessary measures for the control of COVID-19, and in such a situation it was appropriate to celebrate Diwali in a simple and meaningful way keeping in mind the health of citizens and children," Yediyurappa said, adding, " In this backdrop, I appeal to the people to celebrate Diwali in a simple way by using only green crackers."

On Friday, the state government had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackersm keeping the rising pollution and coronavirus cases in mind.

“We have discussed it (cracker ban), we are taking a decision to ban the use of firecrackers during Diwali. The government will soon be issuing an order to this effect,” Yediyurappa had said on Friday.

The move from the state came after several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi and Haryana decided to ban the firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Karnataka rose to 8.41 lakh and the toll to 11,347 on Friday with the addition of 2,960 cases and 35 deaths.

There were 33,319 active cases in the state after the discharge of 2,701 patients following recovery. As of November 6 evening, cumulatively 8,41,889 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,347 deaths and 7,97,204 discharges.