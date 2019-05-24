New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) patrons LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday, a day after leading the party to a landmark victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The PM was accompanied by Amit Shah.

“Called on respected Advani ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people,” PM Modi tweeted.

After meeting MM Joshi, he tweeted, “Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings.”

Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings. pic.twitter.com/gppfDt7KiB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

The BJP-led NDA registered a humongous win in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and is poised to get 348 seats out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats in which polling was held in seven phases. As per the official data (partial) released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday morning, the BJP had bagged 288 seats and was leading on 15. Meanwhile, the Congress had won 50 seats and leading on 2.

Later in the day, the Modi Cabinet is likely to meet around 5 PM and recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet’s recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

After the meeting of the Union Cabinet, the Council of Ministers, which also comprises ministers of state, will meet at the South Block office of the Prime Minister, official sources were quoted as saying in a PTI report on Thursday.

Sweeping clean the country in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP routed the Congress, which could barely improve beyond its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

The voting for LS polls was held between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members from a total of 8,049 contestants.