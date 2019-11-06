New Delhi: Nearly a day after over 138 migrant workers, working as manual labourers in Jammu & Kashmir, were brought back to West Bengal, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that each of them would be provided Rs 50,000 so as to enable them to start their new livelihood in the state.

“We have also decided to provide Rs 50,000 to each of these persons, so that they can start their fresh livelihood here again. They will receive the financial assistance very shortly,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by IANS.

The state government initiated the action of bringing them back to the state after five workers from the state were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir last month. The five migrant labourers were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on October 29.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said that the workers were brought back as they have been suffering from insecurity in their lives.

The development of providing them Rs 50,000 came as some of the workers said that if the Mamata Banerjee-led government does not provide employment opportunities to the migrant workers, they would have no option but to return back to the Valley.

“We went to Kashmir for plywood work. We were brought back here after five labourers were killed in Kashmir. If the government gives us proper facilities to stay and give us jobs then we will stay here. Else, we have no option but to return to Kashmir to feed ourselves,” a labourer told ANI.

Important to mention here is that these workers were brought back under the beneficiaries’ schemes of the state government schemes such as like Khadya Sathi, Banglar Awas Yojana, etc for which they are entitled.

Shocked by the ghastly attack of terrorists on the state’s migrant workers, Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that her government would extend all help to the bereaved families and also had announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh each to the family members of the victims.