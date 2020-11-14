New Delhi: A day after massive ceasefire violations in which 5 soldiers of Indian Army among 11 killed, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged India and Pakistan to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue. Also Read - Pakistan to Restore Ancestral Homes of Bollywood Superstars Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar Into Museums

Issuing a statement, Mehbooba said it was sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Her statement came a day after the two countries traded heavy fire on the LoC following ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Friday. The firing resulted in loss of lives on the both sides.

In the statement, she further added that restoring the ceasefire that was agreed upon and implemented by former prime minister AB Vajpayee and ex-Pakistan president General Pervez Musharaf is a good place to start.

“Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LoC. If only Indian and Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue. Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon and implemented by Vajpayee ji and Musharaf sahab is a good place to start,” she said in a tweet.

Pakistan on Friday indulged in heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in which five security forces personnel and six civilians lost their lives but Indian troops retaliated strongly, killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others besides causing extensive damage to its infrastructure.

Four Indian Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured in the firing by Pakistan during the multiple ceasefire violations between Gurez and Uri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Pakistan army also resorted to heavy firing and shelling targeting villages and forward areas along the LoC in Poonch district, injuring seven people, including two Army porters.