New Delhi: A day after it became the first state in the country to cross the 50,000-mark and also registered its highest single-day spike, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 2,436 new cases, taking the state’s overall COVID-19 count to 52,667. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 Live: Maharashtra Issues SOPs For Passengers of Domestic Flights

Maharashtra also witnessed 60 deaths today and 1,186 patients were discharged. Thus, a total of 15,786 patients have been discharged thus far and 1,695 lives have been lost; both these figures are included in the western state’s overall coronavirus tally.

State capital Mumbai, the worst-affected city in the country, today recorded 1,430 new cases and 38 deaths. The financial capital’s overall numbers thus far are 31,789, including 1,026 casualties.

1430 new #COVID19 positive case & 38 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total positive cases rise to 31,789 and death toll stands at 1026: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WEDN1RYDAG — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

On Sunday, Maharashtra had witnessed a record 3,041 cases, which had taken its tally to 50,231; after today’s cases, the tally stands at 52,667. It continues to be, by far, the worst-hit state in the country.

These numbers come on a day it came to light that former Chief Minister and current PWD Minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the second state minister after NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad to have contracted the infection.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi, the three worst-hit states after Mahrashtra, in that order, recorded 805, 405 and 635 cases respectively.

Their respective COVID-19 numbers, thus, now stand at 17,082, 14,468 and 14,053.