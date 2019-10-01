New Delhi: A day after denied bail by Delhi High Court, former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday moved an application in a trial court seeking home-cooked food during judicial custody that ends on October 3. The court will hear his plea on October 3.

The Congress leader who is in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media case, was on Monday denied bail by Delhi High Court, saying there is a possibility that the leader can influence the witnesses in the case.

While hearing the matter, Justice Suresh Kait denied relief to the Congress leader and said Chidambaram was a strong home minister and finance minister and also Member of Parliament (MP) at present.

The court denied him bail saying that the investigation by the CBI is at an advanced stage. The court also agreed with the CBI that there is a possibility that Chidambaram can influence witnesses in the case. The court took the decision on three grounds – flight risk, tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.

On the matter of flight risk, as raised by the CBI, the court said there was no evidence that Chidambaram ever tried to flee from India and a lookout circular has already been issued by the authorities against him.

About tampering with evidence, the court said it is not in dispute that the document relating to the case are already in the custody of the probe agency and he is not in power except that he is an MP.

During a hearing of the case on Friday, the CBI had argued that Chidambaram has resources to sustain himself in another country indefinitely and should not be released on bail till the trial in the case is over. The probe agency also said that the economic offences affect the financial stability of the country and Chidambaram should not be granted bail.

Chidambaram, 74, who is in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the CBI on August 21, was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence. His judicial custody will end on October 3.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister. And after that, the ED has also lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.