New Delhi: A day after exit polls predicted that the Non-Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come back to power, a News18 report on Monday said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is speaking to YSR Congress Party’s YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

This comes hours after speculations were rife with news that BSP Supremo Mayawati will be holding meetings with leaders of Opposition in the national capital today. However, a party leader later issued a clarification saying no such meetings were scheduled. “Mayawati Ji has no programme or meetings scheduled in Delhi today, she will be in Lucknow,” BSP leader SC Mishra told ANI. Earlier, the reports had claimed that Mayawati was likely to meet Rahul and Sonia before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.

Notably, exit polls on Sunday were unanimous in predicting another term for the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, many of them projected over 300 seats to the NDA, seeing it sail past the 272 majority mark in the Lok Sabha. Congress-led UPA seems to have improved from the last time with News 18-Ipsos, India Today-Axis and News 24-Chanakya predicting 82, 77-108 and 86-104 seats but it will still be a poor second.

However, a number of them predicted big losses for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where it had won 71 seats in 2014, but the saffron party appeared to make major gains in other states.

Exit polls in the country have had a mixed record on accuracy and quite often their projections have been way off the actual results.