New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. The meeting also assumes significance as it was held against the backdrop of former state chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meeting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, sparking speculation in political circles.

If reports are to be believed, the meeting between Pawar and Thackeray took place at the latter's official residence and lasted for about 40 minutes. However, the details of the meeting was not immediately known. A report by news agency PTI suggested that the two leaders may have discussed the future unlocking process and the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Notably, Fadnavis and Raut had met at a hotel in Mumbai on Saturday, triggering speculation in the political circle.

Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. He added that the meeting was regarding an interview for Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Sanjay Raut also clarified that he had met Fadnavis to discuss certain issues. He asserted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was aware about his meeting with Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, speaking to a leading portal political analyst Hemant Desai said that this meeting has sent a message to Sena allies that it still has a good relation with BJP. He refused to believed that the leaders just met for an interview.