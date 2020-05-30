New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme at 11 AM on Sunday, in what will be the third ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi Stresses on 2-Feet Distance, Asks People to Stop Spitting in Public | 10 Points

PM Modi delieverd his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address after the lockdown on March 29, four days after it came in effect. The second address, meanwhile, came on April 26. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: 'Our Fight Against COVID-19 People-Driven', Says PM; Praises India's 'Team Spirit'

“Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat,” the Prime Minister tweeted today. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: 'Do Gaj Doori Bahut Hai Zaruri', PM Modi Stresses on Social Distancing to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/b71yh2NTox — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2020

Significantly, Sunday’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will come a day after PM Modi’s government completed the first year of his second term in office. On the occasion, he wrote a letter to the nation, mentioning, in particular, migrant workers and labourers who have been the worst sufferers of the lockdown.

Also on Saturday, the government announced extension of nationwide lockdown till June 30, albeit only in containment zones. Outside these, the country will exit the lockdown in three different phases. Lockdown 5.0, or ‘Unlock’ will come in effect from June 1.

Overall, it will be the 65th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, since its broadcast began on October 3, 2014, nearly five months after PM Modi first came to power.