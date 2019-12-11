New Delhi: Two days after former BJP ally Shiv Sena supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha, the saffron party decided to boycott the voting for the same in Rajya Sabha.

Fumed over Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark on the saffron party in Maharashtra, several Sena leaders including walked out of the Parliament, confirmed Sanjay Raut. The Sena remained absent as the house voted on sending the amendments to Parliament’s select committee

In a sharp attack on the flipped situation of Shiv Sena over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, Amit Shah said that the party should remember what happened in Maharashtra when they changed their stand overnight.

“Shiv Sena supported the bill yesterday. They should tell the people of Maharashtra as to what happened within the span of a night that they changed their stand today.”

Several reports earlier today suggested that Sena would abstain from voting after facing repeated flak over its decision to change stand.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said unless his party’s queries are addressed well, it is not possible for his party to support the Bill.

In its mouthpiece magazine Saamana, Sena had criticised the bill saying that it is an instrument that could cause an “invisible partition” in India.

With the passage of the citizenship legislation in Parliament, the BJP-Sena split seems to have widened, at the same time creating a parallel rift with its new ally, the Congress.