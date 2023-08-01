Home

Day After Haryana Violence, Restaurants, Shops Set on Fire in Badshahpur Amid Religious Chants

Gurugram: A fresh violence broke out in Gurugram’s Badshahpur on Tuesday, just a day after communal clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh. Neary 14 shops were vandalised in the main market as nearly 200 men on motorbikes and SUVs targeted outlets, mostly selling biryani, and other food stalls. Restaurants and shops were vandalised and set on fire by a mob amid religious chants. Nearly seven stores were set ablaze in Sector 66 area of Gurugram.

The development comes just a day after a mob of roughly 45 people fired at a mosque in Gurugram’s sector 57 and later set it on fire. Giving details, police said at least one person died in the incident and three were injured, with one of them said to be critical.

Local present in the area said a mob of around 200 entered the area around 4 PM, armed with sticks and stones and started vandalized several shops, including several meat shops, and set fire to a restaurant.

