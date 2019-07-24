Bengaluru: With the JDS-Congress government in Karnataka losing the trust vote a day ago, the future of the alliance is in the doldrums. Speaking on the future of the coalition, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was non-committal on Wednesday when he said, “Congress leaders have not discussed those issues with us. They’re free, we’re also free. If the coalition works out, if they want, we’ll join hands with them. Otherwise, we will work by ourselves and strengthen our party on our own.”

Just a day ago, Kumaraswamy had tendered his resignation after the alliance could notch only 99 votes while the BJP got 105.

Ahead of a meeting with his party officers, Kumaraswamy said, “Today we have called our MLAs to work out future strategies. Our top priority is to develop our party, to get the confidence of the people of Karnataka and how to move ahead at this juncture. We will discuss.”

When specifically asked about the continuing alliance, he said, “Let us see…I don’t know. I don’t know about the stand of Congress leaders for the future… we have not discussed anything yet.”

The two parties, who fought the election against each other, had joined hands to form a coalition government after the May 2018 assembly polls gave a hung verdict.

However, that alliance failed to work with both the parties getting just one seat each in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Reports said the ground-level workers were not happy with the tie-up.

The resignation of 15 MLAs — 12 from the Congress and three from JD(S), and Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh withdrawing support to the coalition government, made matters worse, pushing the government to the brink.In the trial of legislative strength after the resignation of the MLAs, Kumaraswamy had garnered 99 votes against the 105by the opposition BJP, following which he resigned.