New Delhi: A day after multiple blasts rocked Kabul airport in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs in India talked about evacuating its national from the war-torn country and said it has evacuated about 550 people in 6 separate flights, either from Kabul or Dushanbe. Addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Centre has also facilitated the evacuation of Indian nationals through other agencies.

"We've evacuated over 550 people in 6 separate flights, either from Kabul or Dushanbe. Of these, over 260 were Indians. The government of India has also facilitated evacuation of Indian nationals through other agencies. We were in touch with various countries like US and Tajikistan," Bagchi said.

The MEA also stated that the primary focus at the moment will be on evacuating Indian nationals, but the country will also stand by Afghans who stood by India.

“We were able to bring out some Afghan nationals as well as nationals from other countries. Of these, many of them were Sikhs and Hindus. Primarily, our focus will be on Indian nationals, but we’ll also stand by Afghans who stood by us,” Bagchi added.

Saying that India has been seeking a peaceful, prosperous, democratic Afghanistan, the MEA said India is currently monitoring the situation closely. “The current focus is on security situation of Afghanistan evacuations and seeing how it unfolds. Other countries are in the frame of wait and watch,” he said.

Regarding the Afghans who are coming to India, the MEA said the MHA has announced e-emergency viasas. “These are six-month visas. So, they are currently coming here under the six-month visa regime. We will take it from there,” he added.

“Situation on the ground is uncertain (in Afghanistan). Primary concern is security and safety of people. Currently, there is no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul. I think we are jumping the gun regarding recognition,” MEA said on recognition of Taliban governemnt.