New Delhi: Even as the country is yet to recover from the shock of last night's Air India Express flight crash at Kerala's Kozhikode International Airport, there was another scare on Saturday as an AirAsia flight aborted its take-off at the Ranchi Airport due to a bird-hit.

The AirAsia flight (i5-632) was to take off for Mumbai. All passengers on board were safe, an airport official confirmed.

According to local media reports, there were 176 passengers on board the 180-seat aircraft. It will be given clearance to operate only after a thorough check by a technical team.

