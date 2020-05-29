New Delhi: A day after Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana govrnment issued orders for sealing borders with the national capital, chaos was on Friday reported at the Haryana-Delhi border as commuters were stopped. Also Read - Haryana Govt Issues Order to ‘Completely Seal’ Border With Delhi Over Coronavirus Fear

Notably, the Haryana government has cited a sharp increase in coronavirus cases during the past one week in districts adjoining Delhi as reason behind its decision to seal the border with Delhi.

The order will to make the movement of people travelling across the borders without valid permission tougher.

“I have again issued orders today that in the districts adjoining Delhi, no leniency should be shown. Eighty per cent of our coronavirus cases are from the districts adjoining Delhi. Therefore, we are maintaining strictness on our borders with the national capital and keeping these sealed,” state’s Home Minister Anil Vij said.

He, however, in an order said barring the categories exempted by the Delhi High Court and the Centre, the state borders for others will remain completely sealed.

“The districts bordering Delhi are witnessing a sharp increase in the number of cases, which is a matter of concern,” Vij, who is also the state health minister, told reporters in Ambala.

He cited the movement of people into the districts bordering the national capital as the reason behind the surge in cases.

Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar are the four worst-hit districts accounting for a majority of 1,504 infection cases in the state.

