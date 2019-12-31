New Delhi: A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet, a Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Beed district Prakash Solanke announced that he would resign as the member of the Legislative Assembly, as he is “unworthy to do politics”.

Four-time MLA from Majalgaon, Solanke said that he was disappointed with all the leaders of his party. “I have apprised NCP leaders about my decision to step down. I will meet Legislative Assembly Speaker (in Mumbai) and hand over my resignation letter”, the leader informed.

He also dismissed reports which claimed that he was miffed with his non-induction in the state Cabinet. “My resignation has nothing to do with the Cabinet expansion,” Solanke clarified.

Earlier on Monday a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

Apart from Ajit Pawar and Nawab Malik, other NCP leaders who took oath include Anil Deshmukh, Hasan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, and Balasaheb Patil.

From Congress, Ashok Chavan, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar, and KC Padavi will now become part of the Maharashtra Cabinet.

(With agency inputs)