New Delhi: A day after meeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, rebel leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday.

Soon after his arrival at the state capital, Pilot was accorded warm welcome by his supporters. With slogans, his supporters welcomed him. In Jaipur, he said that expressing views within the party is never considered as rebellion.

After meeting the top leaders of the Congress on Monday, Pilot said he has never hankered after posts and his was a fight for principles.

Pilot, who made his first public appearance since he revolted against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a month ago, said that he and the other MLAs raised organisational issues, the case of sedition filed by the SOG and the style of governance in the state, and expressed the hope that these will be addressed soon.

“We raised issues of principles before the Congress leadership and welcome their assurance of time-bound redressal of our grievances,” Pilot said.

He said that he has worked hard for bringing the Congress to power in Rajasthan and hoped the party would fulfil its promises made to the people.

“I don’t crave for any post or hanker after any position. The party has given a position and can take it back. I wanted that the respect be maintained and those who have worked hard in the formation of Congress government in Rajasthan be rewarded accordingly,” he added.

Soon after meeting Pilot, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said that the Congress will go forward with unity by mutually respecting each other and resolving concerns raised.

The young Congress leader said all this while he did not respond to any personal remarks made against him and maintained dignity.