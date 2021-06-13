Kolkata: Day after Mukul Roy returned to Trinamool Congress (TMC), former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who had joined the BJP months before the assembly elections 2021, met TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, triggering speculations of his return to the old party. Also Read - No Homecoming For Those Who Betrayed Party Before Polls: Mamata on More Turncoats Joining Back TMC

Notably, Banerjee, who unsuccessfully fought the elections on a BJP ticket from Domjur, went to state TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh residence in the northern part of the city where the two had a long meeting. Both the leaders, however, have refuted all speculations and termed their meeting as a ‘courtesy call’. Also Read - Mukul Roy Is Our Son, He Has Returned Home, says Mamata Banerjee After Ex Aide's Ghar Wapsi

“Please do not try to look into this as something different. I had come to see one of my relatives who is staying in the same locality of Kunalda’s. This is nothing but a courtesy call. There was no political talk between us,” Banerjee told reporters while coming out of Ghosh’s home. Also Read - 'Unless I Can be Teleported': Abhijit Mukherjee, Late President Pranab Mukherjee's Son, on Joining TMC

However, he asserted that he has some reservations regarding the saffron party’s principles. “I definitely have reservations about the principles of the party (BJP) and I have let my party leaders know about it… But today’s meeting with Kunalda has no connection with that,” he added. The TMC leader also echoed similar views.

After quitting the TMC in January, Banerjee had claimed that he was forced to do so as a section of party leaders “humiliated him for airing his grievances over their style of functioning”. Banerjee had served as minister in the TMC government both in 2011 and 2016.

On Friday, while addressing a presser after Muku Roy’s homecoming, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that TMC will consider the case of those who had left the TMC with Mukul for BJP and want to come back. However, Banerjee had clarified that TMC politicians and workers who left to join the BJP just ahead of the April-May assembly elections will not be taken back.

(With agency inputs)