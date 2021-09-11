Chennai: A day after a 34-year-old woman was raped and subsequently died in Mumbai, another similar incident has been reported near Chennai in Tamil Nadu Nadu. As per reports, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by five men in a moving car in Kanchipuram city near Chennai. The incident happened two days back.Also Read - No Charter Flights: MI, CSK, PBKS Players to Fly Commercial; Undergo 6-Day Quarantine

The reports suggest that the woman, who is an employee of a mobile phones shop, was dumped on the side of the road after being gang-raped. However, the local police formed special teams and arrested all the accused. The survivor is undergoing treatment and is said to be recovering. Also Read - Woman Raped in Mumbai's Saki Naka, Horrific Details Of Torture Emerge

The incident happened after the victim met an acquaintance named Gunaseelan who, according to police sources, gave her a sedative-laced soft drink which made her unconscious. After making her unconscious, Gunaseelan and his friends took turns to sexually assault her in a moving car on the roads near Kanchipuram city. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Update: Ban on Festivals & Religious Gatherings Extended Till THIS Date | Deets Inside

When the victim regained consciousness, she tried to fight with all the accused in the moving car and shouted for help from people. After hearing the sound, when the nearby people rushed to help her, the accused then dumped her off the side of the road and ran away.

As per updates, the police have arrested four of those named in the FIR on September 9, while the other was nabbed on Friday.

On the other hand, the 34-year-old woman, who had been raped and brutalized with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka area in Mumbai, died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday.

The crime which bore a chilling similarity to the 2012 `Nirbhaya’ gang-rape case of Delhi took place in the wee hours of Friday. The suspect who had been arrested within a few hours of the incident has been now charged with murder.

While the city police formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident, opposition BJP demanded capital punishment for the accused and questioned if women were safe in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray termed the incident as a a “blot on humanity”. “The trial in the case will be held on a fast track and the victim, who succumbed to injuries today, will get justice,” he said in a statement. He has discussed the case with state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Thackeray added.