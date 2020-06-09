New Delhi: A day after overruling the Kejriwal government’s order of reserving hospitals for residents of Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday called an all-party meet at his official residence to discuss the prevailing situation Also Read - Is it Possible That Coronavirus Emerged in Wuhan in August 2019? Here's a Report

In the all-party meeting, Baijal is expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus. Also Read - No Class 10 Exam For Students of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu; All Will be promoted to Next Class

The meeting of the LG with all political parties comes hours after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s high-level meet with Delhi government was held to assess whether coronavirus has entered the community spread stage in the national capital.

“The LG has called a meeting with all political parties at 3 pm on Tuesday to discuss the present situation of COVID-19 in Delhi and measures to contain the spread of the same,” an official said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.