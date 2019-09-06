New Delhi: A delegation of Congress leaders, which on Friday went to Delhi’s Tihar Jail to meet former Union Minister P Chidambaram, was not allowed to meet the Congress veteran.

The development comes a day after the former Finance Minister was sent to Tihar after a special court sent him to judicial custody in the INX Media case till September 19.

The delegation, which comprised, Mukul Wasnik, PC Chacko, Manikkam Tagore and Avinash Pandey, was not allowed to meet Chidambaram after they were told the allotted time to meet him was over. They spoke to the Jail Superintendent; however, this was to no avail.

Chidambaram, who is also a former Home Minister, is lodged in the jail, which is the largest prison complex in Asia. However, since he has Z-level security, the court accepted his lawyer Kapil Sibal’s appeal to grant him special facilities. The facilities include a separate cell, a cot, a western-style bathroom, security and medicines.

According to reports, he was restless in his first night in Tihar. Additionally, he was treated as a regular prisoner and was served the usual prison dinner. He started his Friday with a light breakfast and was given tea at 6 AM along with bread, poha and porridge. In prison, he will have access to its libraries and can watch TV for a limited time.

The former Congress leader was arrested by the CBI after high drama on August 21. His arrest came after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea against a Delhi High Court order quashing his plea for an anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.