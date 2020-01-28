New Delhi: A day after passing a resolution in the state assembly with the objective to not implement the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she is ready for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but before that the PM has to withdraw the CAA.

“It is good that the Prime Minister is ready for talks but first take back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They did not call an all-party meet before taking a decision on Kashmir and CAA. NRC, NPR, and CAA these three are bad for the country. We are ready for talks but first withdraw NRC,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Addressing a gathering at an event organised to protest against the CAA, Mamata Banerjee further stated she will not accept the NRC, NPR and the CAA and will never implement in her tate.

“We want a united India, we want united Bengal. We are not accepting CAA, NRC and NPR,” she further added.

The development comes after the West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the CAA which was earlier in the day moved by her Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

While passing the resolution in the state assembly, Mamata had stated that the Centre’s contentious Act is anti-people. She demanded that the CAA should be immediately repealed.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is anti-people, the law should be immediately repealed,” she said in the state assembly.

West Bengal became the fourth state after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan to pass a resolution against the CAA. The West Bengal assembly had on September 6 last year passed a resolution against the NRC.

The controversial Act, which has triggered widespread protests across the nation, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.