“Under the given circumstances, a visit to the UAE would hurt the sentiments of Kashmiri mothers, sisters and old people. So, the chairman cancelled the visit of a parliamentary delegation, led by him,” Pakistan-based Dawn.com quoted a statement issued by the Senate secretariat.

As per the reports of Geo TV, Sanjrani was scheduled to visit the UAE from August 25 to August 28 with a parliamentary delegation. However, he decided to cancel his visit as ‘Pakistan vehemently supports Kashmiris’

Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi was honoured with Order of Zayed- the UAE’s highest civilian award for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nation.

Uninfluenced by Pakistan’s attacks against India on multiple platforms, the UAE became the first country from among the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to support India over its decision.