New Delhi: A day after stepping down from his own party as president, former bureaucrat Shah Faesal on Tuesday said his decision to join politics last year had done more harm than benefit as his innocuous act of dissent was seen as an act of treason.

Shah Faesal, who topped the civil services exam in 2009, defended his decision saying "we evolve with time" and abrogation of the special status on August 5 last year brought forth a new political reality in Kashmir.

Faesal in January last year resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and formed his own political party to join politics.

“While in detention I thought a lot about it. And I realised that I am not the person who can promise to people that I can undo these decisions,” Faesal, who was released after being kept under preventive detention and later booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), told PTI.

Talking about his decision to form a political party after quitting job, Faesal said he wanted to revive democratic politics of Jammu and Kashmir.

“But soon after quitting (IAS), I realised that my innocuous act of dissent was being seen as an act of treason. It had done more harm than the benefit,” he said.

He said his act has discouraged a lot of civil services aspirants and his colleagues felt betrayed by him. “It upset me a lot,” Faesal added.

Not sure of what future has in store for him now, Faesal said he always dreamt of a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir where there are best opportunities for education, health and employment.

“But I don’t know how that is going to happen now. As of now, I am not sure about my next steps in life,” he said.

His decision to quit politics has prompted speculation that he may want to go back to government service if permitted.

(With inputs from PTI)