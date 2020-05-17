New Delhi: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with migrant labourers on the streets of Delhi, the Delhi Police on Sunday detained and put under house arrest Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Anil Chaudhary. Also Read - Rahul Meets Home-bound Migrants in Delhi, Chats With Them About Their Problems Amid Lockdown

Explaining this, the police said, “He brought a number of migrants labourers to Delhi-UP border both yesterday and today. No social distancing being maintained. This could lead to further problems.”

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhary posted in Hindi: “Police has detained me at my residence. I don’t know why. I will let you know the reason as soon as I am given one.”

Notably, the DPCC chief was among the Congress volunteers who accompanied the former Congress president during his interaction with migrant workers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover.

We got to know that they were being detained. Rahul Gandhi came & met them. We talked to Police after which they agreed that they will allow 2 people to go together. Our volunteers are now taking them to their homes. We are sending 2 people together: Anil Chaudhary,Delhi Congress pic.twitter.com/1eXS6GS1Kc — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

After the interaction, the Congress had alleged that the migrant workers who interacted with the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, had been detained by the Delhi Police after ‘orders from the top.’

These allegations were, however, summarily dismissed by the police.

Anil Chaudhary, notably, was appointed as DPCC president in March, almost a month after his predecessor Subhash Chopra resigned in the wake of the party scoring a second consecutive duck in the Delhi Assembly polls.