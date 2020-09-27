New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday took to Twitter to applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision to provide COVID-19 vaccine globally which he spelled out in his UNGA speech on Saturday. Poonawalla added that he shared the same vision as PM Modi while thanking him for the leadership. This came a day after he questioned the government if it had enough funds over the next one year to distribute the vaccine across the country. Also Read - Unlock 5.0: From Cinema Halls to Educational Institutes, What Relaxations to Expect From October

“We share and applaud your vision @narendramodiji, on providing vaccines to the global community. It is a proud moment for India, thank you for your leadership and support. It is clear that all your arrangements for India will take care of all needs for the Indian people,” the CEO said in a tweet. Also Read - As Cases of COVID Re-infection Come to Light, This is What Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Has to Say | Read Here

In his UNGA speech, Modi, in a strong assurance to the international community that is battling the devastating coronavirus pandemic, had said , “As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.” Also Read - Lucknow Anti-COVID Guidelines For Malls, Complexes: Entry of Only 'Serious Buyers' Allowed, Safety Gear Mandatory | Read Here

We share and applaud your vision @narendramodi ji, on providing vaccines to the global community. It is a proud moment for India, thank you for your leadership and support. It is clear that all your arrangements for India will take care of all needs for the Indian people. https://t.co/b57TH8fDSB — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) September 27, 2020

Adar Poonawalla on Saturday took to Twitter to spell out the next challenge India needs to tackle in its fight against Coronavirus. He had wondered if the Centre will have Rs 80,000 crores over the next one year for the purchase and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in India.

“Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that’s what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle,” Poonawalla had said in a tweet. He had also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the same tweet.

Notably, India is the manufacturing partner of the vaccine candidate named Covishield, developed jointly by the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute’s and AstraZeneca. The Pune-based firm, SII, is looking after the trials at 17 trial sites across India.