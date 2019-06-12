Bengaluru: A day after an audio clip, purportedly of IMA Group’s Mohammed Mansoor Khan claiming he was on the verge of committing suicide went viral, police have said the man is alive.

This second clip surfaced on Tuesday evening in which Khan has assured investors that he would return all their money by the 15th. But he does not mention the month.

Police have said that Khan is very much in town as per the information from immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport that “no person with such name has flown to any of the Gulf countries in the past couple of days”. However, Khan’s mobile phones are consistently switched off, they said.

“He owns three phone numbers and they are all switched off,” a leading daily quoted an investigating officer as saying. “The mobiles of his wife and other family members are also switched off. Their last activity was on Saturday evening and in a southern part of Bengaluru.”

The latest audio clip may have been recorded at home because in the background, one can hear women talking and there is also noise from construction activity.

In the clip, a voice, purportedly that of Khan, says, “I am alive and very much in Bengaluru. There are news doing the round that I have committed suicide and my family has fled the city. This is a conspiracy to chase me away. I have invested your money in properties and in gold and diamond business. Each one will get back their investment. There are big hands behind me, trying to pull me down. The conspirators are MLA R Roshan Baig, Shakeel Ahmed and Rahil. I wish to tell investors that their money will be returned.”

In the first clip also, the voice had alleged that Congress legislator Roshan Baig had sent him death threats. He had claimed that the Congress leader had borrowed Rs 400 crore from him but later refused to repay after he failed to receive a party ticket for the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.