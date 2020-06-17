New Delhi: A day after testing negative for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for the virus in a Delhi hospital. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Negative For Coronavirus

A day before, the health minister was tested negative for the infection. He was hospitalised after a sudden drop in his oxygen levels on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, his blood sample was given for testing again. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Admitted to Hospital, to Undergo COVID-19 Test Today

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning. Also Read - Delhi Govt Portfolio Allocation: Gopal Rai Gets Environment, Delhi Jal Board Goes to Satyendar Jain

A senior official close to the minister told news agency PTI that Jain still has fever. The minister tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. “We are going to repeat the test on Wednesday after 24 hours of the first test,” the senior official said.

However, the doctors at the hospital said his condition is stable and had been taken off the oxygen supply.

Taking to Twitter, earlier in the day, the minister informed that he was admitted to RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop in my oxygen levels last night. I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” he tweeted.