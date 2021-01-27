New Delhi: A day after the violent tractor rally that killed one and inured many, the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, on Wednesday said it will not allow government, and other forces inimical to peaceful movement to break farmers’ struggle. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

The morcha also alleged that some anti-social elements such as Deep Sidhu, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee attempted to torpedo farmers’ agitation on Republic Day. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

Earlier in the day, the morcha called a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade in the national capital. Apart from this, representatives of 32 Punjab unions also held meeting at the Singhu border, a major protest site against the three new farm laws. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: 2 Farmer Unions Withdraw Support From Protest, Delhi Police Says Culprits Will Not be Spared | Key Points

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, is leading the protest against the three central farm laws at several border points of Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, the morcha called off the tractor parade and appealed to participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites.

The farmers tractor rally which was meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws turned violent on the streets of the national capital as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort

Taking strong action, the Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence in several area that has left over 300 policemen injured.

However, the Kisan Morcha had disassociated itself from those who indulged in violence during the tractor parade, and alleged that some “antisocial elements” infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.