New Delhi: A day ahead of polling for the Punjab Election, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh on Saturday was seen feeding cows in the Bhadaur Assembly constituency – one of the seats he is contesting from – in Barnala district. Charanjit Singh Channi, the chief ministerial candidate of Congress, is contesting the Punjab polls from two Assembly seats — Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.Also Read - Security Alert Issued In Poll-bound Punjab After Pro-Khalistani Group Calls For 'Bandh' Today

#WATCH | Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi feeds cows at a cowshed in Bhadaur Assembly constituency of Barnala district The Congress leader is contesting the polls from two Assembly seats — Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib pic.twitter.com/DibxgTTTeV — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

[Live] On my way back to the residence, a cow had fallen in a pit. Efforts are being made for the rescue

https://t.co/PoHDK1S8Bu — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 14, 2021

On Friday, Congress released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising Rs 1,100 per month for needy women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs. The party also promised a hike in old-age pension, end of mafia raj in sand and liquor, procurement of pulses, oilseed and corn at minimum support price (MSP) besides free education and health services.

The party’s 13-point agenda also covered the points of the ‘Punjab Model’ of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and also of Channi’s. Both Sidhu and Chani were in contention for being the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in the assembly polls. The party recently announced Charanjit Channi as the chief ministerial candidate.

Flanked by Sidhu, CM Channi said if the party returns to power, they would run the government as a team. “We want to serve Punjab by taking everyone along with an honest intent. My party may have named me as the chief ministerial candidate, but it is the team work and in this, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s role will have a key role. And the government will run according to the party,” Channi said.

Channi said eradicating corruption, mafia raj and providing good governance will be the government’s responsibility. “We will provide a transparent, honest and stable government, and work as per people’s aspirations,” Channi said.

Channi also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of running its poll campaign on falsehood and lies. He said AAP leaders first level false allegations and afterwards tender apology as he gave the example of Arvind Kejriwal apologising to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. He accused Kejriwal of trying to “divide people on the basis of caste and religion”.

Channi alleged that Kejriwal was so frustrated that he was making false statements and alleged that he had raised the issue of insecurity of Hindus in Punjab to come to power.

The state is going to the polls on Sunday and two days before it the Congress has tried to corner the AAP over the statements made by former AAP leader and founder Kumar Vishwas. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has termed it as a comedy and compared himself with Bhagat Singh which the Congress is terming an insult to freedom fighters.