New Delhi: After Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker, now Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. His test report came positive just a day before the Assembly’s monsoon session. Also Read - Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Tests COVID +ve, Urges His Contacts to Quarantine Themselves

Prior to this, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday said that they have test positive for the virus. However, officials said the chief minister, admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta hospital, is in a stable condition. Also Read - Ahead of Assembly Session, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta Tests Positive For COVID-19

The speaker had mandated a coronavirus test for all MLAs, Assembly staffers and officials ahead of the session beginning August 26.

Apart from these leaders, BJP MLAs Lakshman Napa, Ram Kumar Kashyap and Aseem Goel have also tested positive.

A BJP MLA from Ballabgarh in Faridabad district, Sharma said he was asymptomatic and appealed to all those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Besides, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is leader of opposition in the Assembly, has tested negative for the infection.

As the speaker tested positive for the virus, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will be presiding over the House proceedings.

As per updates, with all COVID guidelines in place, the Haryana Assembly session is all set to begin from Wednesday. The seating arrangement in the Assembly has been changed to ensure social distancing. Haryana Assembly has a strength of 90 members.

With 1,074 fresh cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally is 55,460, according to the health department’s daily bulletin on Monday.