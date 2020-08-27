New Delhi: Just a day before the monsoon session of Punjab Assembly begins, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The MLA from Patiala (rural) is the fifth minister of the Amarinder Singh-led government to have contracted the viral disease. Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi Records Month’s Highest Single-day Spike of 1840 Cases; Containment Zones Likely to Increase

"I developed fever late yesterday (Wednesday) evening, upon which I got myself tested for COVID-19, as per protocol. The tests have returned positive, and I am now isolating myself. I request everyone who came into contact with me over the past few days to do likewise. God Bless everyone," Mohindra said in a Facebook post.

Previously, Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora, among a total of 23 MLAs and ministers had tested positive for coronavirus. So far, Bajwa has recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly will convene a one-day monsoon session tomorrow, that is, August 28, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh has made a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for legislators and officials to attend the session.