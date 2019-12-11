New Delhi: Putting an end to the day-long heated debate, Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. The Bill was passed with Ayes 117, Noes 92, and absent just 1.

On Monday night, the Lok Sabha passed the Bill after it was tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah. After a seven-hour-long debate the Bill was cleared in the Lok Sabha with 311 ‘AYES’ and 80 ‘NOES’.

Earlier in the day, while replying to queries, Amit Shah said though the entire country knows that Jinnah was the reason behind the partition, then why did the Congress agree to his demand.

“The entire country knows that the reason behind partition was Jinnah and it was done due to his demand. But all I am asking is why did the Congress agree to it? Why was it done on the basis of religion,” he asked.

He said neither the Citizenship Amendment Bill nor Triple Talaq Bill nor the bill to scrap Article 370 are anti-Muslim.

He said that the spirit of Liaquat–Nehru Pact, was not followed by the neighbouring country. It is the duty of every government to follow it in letter and spirit, he added.

Further refuting allegations of the opposition that the Bill is unconstitutional, Shah said this Bill does not hurt the Article 14 of the Constitution. He also added that the Bill will not harm the sentiment of the minority communities including Muslims.

“Can followers of Islam in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan be called minority? No. When the religion of the state is Islam, then, chances of persecution of Muslims is lesser,” he added.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.