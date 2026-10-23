Daylight killing: Man Beaten to death with hockey stick, iron rod in road rage incident in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

According to preliminary information, the accused man allegedly hit Dixit’s scooter from behind near Bajrang Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday.

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Daylight killing: Man Beaten to death with hockey stick, iron rod in road rage incident in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | image: x

Maharashtra Shocker: A shocking incident of road rage has surfaced from Maharashtra where a man was brutally killed in broad daylight in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after a car rammed into his scooter on Thursday. The victim was attacked and beaten to death by another man with a hockey stick and an iron rod. The incident, which took place in the N-7 area of CIDCO, has created panic among the residents of the city.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took in N-7 area of CIDCO where a sedan car allegedly rammed into a scooter on October 22. The car owner started attacking the scooty rider with a hockey stick and an iron rod. The victim man was identified as Devesh alias Bunty Dixit, who was returning home from the gym.

As per preliminary information, the accused, Pawan Parashar, hit the vctim’s two-wheeler from behind, due to which Dixit fell onto the road. Then Parashar started attacking Dixit on the head with a hockey stick and an iron rod. Devesh died at the spot.

Accused Man Reached Police Station

As per reports, Parashar went to a police station after the incident. Police have seized the car, iron rod reportedly used in the attack. Police are going to produce the accused man before a court on today. Further details about the legal proceedings are awaited.

Police Probing Old Dispute, Business Rivalry

Preliminary information suggests that the victim and the accused had been involved in a dispute for some time. Dixit reportedly ran a mess and was also involved in the real estate business.

Investigators are probing the case from all angles, including an old rivalry and a possible business dispute.

However, the exact reason for the attack has not yet been established.

The Daylight Killing

The daylight killing in the busy CIDCO area has created panic among the residents. Investigators are currently examining the CCTV footage of the area and the mobile phone video recordings to gather evidence. The police are expected to determine the motive behind the attack and the circumstances leading to the killing.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.