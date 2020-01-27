New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moved a resolution in the State Assembly to abolish the Legislative Council. The decision was taken as soon as the House met for a special sitting. “The Legislative Assembly of the State of Andhra Pradesh resolves that the Legislative Council of the State be abolished,” reads the one-line resolution.

The draft to abolish the council will now be presented in the Assembly where the ruling YSRCP has a majority, and can therefore easily clear the Bill. Once cleared, the resolution will be sent to the governor for his approval.

Later it will be given to the Union Home Ministry for approval in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Bill will have to be cleared by both Houses of Parliament before it can be sent to the President of India.

This comes nearly a week after the Jagan government failed to pass the state legislature two crucial legislations — AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (Repeal) Bill in the Upper House.

In line with the demand of the TDP, AP Legislative Council Chairman MA Sharrif had referred the Bills to a select committee for deeper examination, saying that he was using his discretionary powers under Rule 154.