New Delhi: Days after being detained following the abrogation of Article 370, a new photo of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah has surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Reports suggest that the photo, showing Omar wearing a blue kurta and looking at the camera, was taken during a recent meeting of the National Conference in the valley state.

Omar Abdullah, along with other political leaders such as his father Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was detained after the Centre decided to revoke Article 370 on August 5. Recently on October 12, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration had allowed party leaders to meet Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah.

National Conference Spokesperson Madan Mantoo was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Jammu and Kashmir Government has allowed a delegation of National Conference from Jammu, to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah, who are currently under detention.”

Earlier in the day, during a protest, nearly half a dozen women activists, including former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s sister and daughter, were detained by Srinagar police for protesting over the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Abdullah’s sister Suraiya Abdullah and daughter Safiya were among a large group of women activists who were wearing black armbands, holding large placards and revolting against the dissolution of Kashmir’s special status in Srinagar’ Lal Chowk.

On Monday, services of all postpaid mobile phones were restored across the Valley. The move from the state administration comes days ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Block development Council poll which is slated to be held on October 27 and the results for the same will be announced on the same day.