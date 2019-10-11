New Delhi: Three days after Dussehra festivities, air quality in the national capital registered a dip to the ‘poor’ zone, with citywide average AQI recorded at 211 on Thursday.

According to a TOI report, the national capital’s air quality has registered a steep drop of nearly 100 points in the last 48 hours.

On the day of Dussehra, the air quality was recorded to be moderate. However, on Thursday, the air deteriorated considerably due to many reasons including a change in wind direction, stubble-burning, local emissions resulting from effigy burning.

CPCB on Thursday wrote a letter to control boards and other government agencies and called for appropriate actions to be taken to control pollution while directing them to submit weekly reports on the same.

A statement issued by SAFAR said, “Wind speed continues to be slow and variable with predominant direction from the west. Under these conditions, air quality is predicted to deteriorate… Indications of increased fire activity during the last 48 hours are visible from satellite imagery and further deterioration of AQI is expected for the next two days.”

It must be noted that September had the cleanest air in nine years.

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in September announced a seven-point action plan to tackle pollution in Delhi. The Odd-even road rationing policy which is part of this scheme is scheduled to be implemented this year starting from November 4 to 15 in the bid to curb pollution.