Home

News

Days after Indore water contamination shocker, 13 children fall ill after consuming soapberries in Assam

Days after Indore water contamination shocker, 13 children fall ill after consuming soapberries in Assam

As their condition worsened, the children were shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Sunday morning.

Hospital bed- Representative image

Guwahati: In a shocking update from Assam’s Jorhat district, at least 13 children have fallen ill after consuming washnuts or soapberries. According to a PTI report quoting senior health department official, the children were shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Sunday morning.

The report also clarified that the incident took place at Bor Soycotte Tea Estate in Titabar earlier during the day.

“The minors consumed the soapberries on Saturday evening while playing. Parents complained about the seriousness later in the night, and the minors were taken to the garden hospital,” he added.

As their condition worsened, the children were shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Sunday morning, the official said. Doctors at the hospital said all the 13 kids are undergoing treatment and their health was being closely observed.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Out of all the children, three have been admitted to the ICU in critical condition. The remaining 10 are out of danger,” JMCH superintendent Manab Gohain said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.