New Delhi: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for his "government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives" after a minor blast outside the country's embassy in the national capital last week.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India," a tweet from his official handle read.

“Indian Prime Minister Modi noted that his country is committed to the security of our people and added that India would continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism,” another tweet read.

The minor explosion took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Investigating agencies were yet to identify any suspect in the minor blast near the Israeli Embassy, a source said on Sunday, but stressed that all angles were being covered in the probe.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations.