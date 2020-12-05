New Delhi: Days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments against the ongoing farmers’ protest in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has decided to skip the next meeting of Canada-led group of foreign ministers, which is aimed at formulating strategies to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - ‘May Damage Ties’: India Slams Justin Trudeau For Remarks on Farmers Protests, Summons Canadian Envoy

Sources said the Ministry of External Affairs told the Canadian government that Jaishankar will not be available to attend the meeting on December 7 due to "scheduling issues".

Jaishankar had earlier participated in a virtual meeting last month led by Canadian foreign minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne of the Ministerial Coordination Group of Covid-19 (MCGC).

“Pleased to participate in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on COVID-related challenges. Thank FM @FP_Champagne of Canada for convening the meeting,” the EAM tweeted.

Pleased to participate in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on COVID-related challenges. Thank FM @FP_Champagne of Canada for convening the meeting. pic.twitter.com/5KxSmsFbf3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2020

Further, India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel, and told him that the comments made by Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the farmers’ protest constituted an “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a “seriously damaging” impact on the bilateral ties.

“The Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs,” the MEA said, adding a demarche was made to the envoy.

“Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada,” the ministry asserted.

Canadian prime minister Trudeau, backing the agitating farmers in India, had said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests, and had expressed concern over the situation.

The MEA said these comments by the Canadian leaders have encouraged “gatherings of extremist activities” in front of the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Canada, raising issues of safety and security.

“We expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism,” the MEA said.

On Tuesday, the ministry had reacted very strongly to the comments made by Trudeau and some other Canadian leaders, terming them as “unwarranted”.

“We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes,” the MEA had said.

When asked by a journalist about India’s reaction, Trudeau said in Ottawa, “Canada will always stand up for the right to peaceful protest anywhere around the world. We are pleased to see moves towards deescalation and dialogue.”

On whether his comments would damage ties with India, he reiterated: “Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests and human rights around the world.

Canada has a significant number of Indians and most of them are from Punjab.

Canada’s Indian-origin Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan too had expressed concerns over reports of the “peaceful protesters being brutalised in India”.

“The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right,” he tweeted on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)