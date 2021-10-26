Dehradun: Days after landslides in Uttarakhand, over 100 villages are still cut off from the rest of the world as the restoration work has not been completed yet. As per reports, a total of three valleys in the Pithoragarh district have been cut off from the rest of the world. Notably, the main roads that connect Darma, Vyas, and Chaudas valley have been shut due to the damage following heavy rainfall.Also Read - Uttarakhand-Himachal Tragedy: 11 Missing Trekkers Dead, Massive Rescue Operations by IAF Underway

These roads were opened for the public after almost four months once again collapsed due to recent landslides amid bad weather conditions.

It must be noted that the large-scale devastation caused by the rainfall on October 17 damaged the roads and the landslides occurred at dozens of places, blocking the roads connecting valleys to border roads.

The supply of all the essential items has also come to a standstill in these 100 villages in the three valleys. However, the villagers go down to low-lying areas in winter but are imprisoned in the valleys due to the closure of roads.

The state government had last week said that at least 64 people have died in rain related incidents in Uttarakhand while 3,500 people have been rescued and more than 16,000 people have been evacuated to safer places.

For the rescue and restoration, over 17 teams of NDRF, 7 teams of SDRF, 15 companies of PAC and 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in the hill state. The Centre has provided Rs 250 crore to Uttarakhand from the Disaster Relief Fund.

The government has decided to send medical teams to water-logged areas to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases.

The state government says that the Char Dham pilgrimage was suspended at the right time to avoid any casualty, all the agencies were activated on time. The yatra has resumed now.