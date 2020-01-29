New Delhi: In a significant development to the rift within the Janata Dal (United), two of the party’s strong leaders Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma were on Wednesday expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

The development comes after political strategist Prashant Kishor repeatedly asked party chief Nitish Kumar on his support to the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

Varma, on the other hand, had also questioned JDU’s alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

Responding to their queries, Nitish Kumar had earlier said that the two leaders can do whatever they want to do.