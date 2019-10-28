New Delhi: The Peoples Democratic Party leaders including former legislators of Jammu on Monday sought permission from the concerned authorities to meet their detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar yet again, news agency PTI quoted senior party functionary and former legislator Ved Mahajan as saying.

Notably, a letter was sent in this regard to Srinagar’s deputy commissioner seeking his permission. If approved, the delegation of Jammu-based leaders would visit Mufti on October 30.

Earlier, the governor administration had given permission to a 10-member delegation of PDP leaders to meet the former chief minister. However, the proposed visit was later deferred due to differences within the camp.

Mufti and Abdullah were among the mainstream leaders in the Valley who were detained since the eve of August 5 at the Hari Nivas. The leaders were detained following the revocation of Article 370 by the BJP-led government. With the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir lost its special status and was decided to be bifurcated into two Union Territories.

Mahajan, who was authorised to seek the formal permission from the authorities, said the composition of the delegation would be decided only after the permission is granted.

On October 6, the PDP announced that it had got permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik to visit Mufti, but within hours deferred the visit after several senior leaders came out in open and challenged the authority of those who had sought the permission from the administration at that time.

They attacked Mahajan, who was in the forefront at that time as well, for “sidelining” them while taking such an important decision.

They also accused Mahajan and others of following the footsteps of the National Conference, a delegation of which had visited Srinagar and met detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on the same day — October 6.

